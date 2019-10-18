Paul van Dyk

Music, Dance and electronic Boogaloo , Out of the Centre Friday October 18 2019
Paul Van Dyk
© David Boté Estrada

Legendary German DJ visits

Matthias Paul aka Paul van Dyk was one of the first superstar DJs of the trance music sound, although over recent years he has preferred not to be limited by association with this specific genre. Hailing from Germany, he was the first-ever DJ to receive a Grammy nomination, has several times been regarded as the world's leading DJ and has sold over 3 million albums, his latest being the life-affirming 'From Then On', which was released in 2017. In 2018 he was the only DJ invited to perform at the official World Cup manifestations and he appears in Zagreb following a summer-long residency undertaken in Ibiza.

