One of Zagreb's best underground dance DJs plays all night

Pepi Jogarde is one of Zagreb's best underground dance music DJs, a figure longstanding in enthusiasm and on the local scene. He is connected to the Adriatic Coasting DJ agency, events and radio show, runs a night called Freilauf (which you would be advised to keep an eye out for) and is a regular fixture at Garden Brewery events and at one of the city's best all0night rave pits, Masters. Here, he takes charge all night and the music could range from Balearic beats and disco to electro, house and touching on techno.