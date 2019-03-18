Death metal frenzy with Dutch legends of the genre

Although around since the mid '80s, Dutch death metal legends Pestilence really became popular from the early 90s as extreme metal peers to the likes of Sepultura, Deicide, Obituary and Carcass. The band have released eight studio albums to date and are notable for being accomplished musicians. They've undergone a bunch of line up changes in their lengthy career, but are still lead by founding member, original guitarist and longtime vocalist Patrick Mameli. Support comes from fellow Dutch metallers Bleeding Gods and young Bulgarian death metal outfit Grimaze.