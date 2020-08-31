American alternative rock legends return

Pre-dating grunge music, American rock and punk-inspired band Pixies are the godfathers of a scene that propelled bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains and Smashing Pumpkins onto the world stage. Alongside Sonic Youth, Butthole Surfers and others, Pixies laid the foundations for such bands to supplant heavy metal as the most popular and relevant rock sound of the day. During their initial tenure, Pixies recorded several classic albums and EPs for the 4AD label, including 'Come On Pilgrim' (1987), 'Surfer Rosa' (1988), 'Doolittle' (1989), 'Bossanova' (1990) and 'Trompe le Monde' (1991), their songs etched into annuals of classic alternative rock ever since. The band broke up in 1993, but ten years later they reconvened and have been active on the live circuit ever since, a far greater tenure than their first. Expect to hear all the classics on this runaround Zagreb Fair.