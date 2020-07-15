Placebo

Music, Pop ŠRC Šalata , Zagreb Wednesday July 15 2020
Placebo
Alternative rock stalwarts return

Emerging in a wave of controversy, thanks to lead singer Brian Molko's then-atypical androgeny and openness to sexual experimentation, Placebo have maintained an edgy presence in alternative rock since the mid-'90s. Still lead by vocalist–guitarist Brian Molko and bassist–guitarist Stefan Olsdal, the band arrive in Zagreb after an absence of four years to their eighth studio album, released in 2020.


Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/659546384797249
Venue name: ŠRC Šalata
Address: Schlosserove stube 2
Zagreb

Price: 572kn - 762kn

    • ŠRC Šalata 240 kuna ticket (until April 1); 260 kuna ticket at the concert day