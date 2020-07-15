Alternative rock stalwarts return

Emerging in a wave of controversy, thanks to lead singer Brian Molko's then-atypical androgeny and openness to sexual experimentation, Placebo have maintained an edgy presence in alternative rock since the mid-'90s. Still lead by vocalist–guitarist Brian Molko and bassist–guitarist Stefan Olsdal, the band arrive in Zagreb after an absence of four years to their eighth studio album, released in 2020.





