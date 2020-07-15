Placebo
Time Out says
Alternative rock stalwarts return
Emerging in a wave of controversy, thanks to lead singer Brian Molko's then-atypical androgeny and openness to sexual experimentation, Placebo have maintained an edgy presence in alternative rock since the mid-'90s. Still lead by vocalist–guitarist Brian Molko and bassist–guitarist Stefan Olsdal, the band arrive in Zagreb after an absence of four years to their eighth studio album, released in 2020.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/659546384797249
|Venue name:
|ŠRC Šalata
|Address:
|
Schlosserove stube 2
Zagreb
|Price:
|572kn - 762kn
Dates And Times
-
- ŠRC Šalata 240 kuna ticket (until April 1); 260 kuna ticket at the concert day