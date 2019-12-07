Porto Morto Yellow Concert

Art rock as one of Zagreb's best bands sign off on 2019

Zagreb art-rock band Porto Morto celebrate the end of a successful 2019 touring season with a special concert with a yellow theme. The 2019 touring schedule was undertaken in support of their second album ‘Portofon’. Released in late March 2019, the album was preceded by the single ‘Kuća’, meaning house or home, their most accessible single to date, which was also accompanied by their best video to date (with views exceeding 36K). Their debut album contained more electronic sounds than their live audiences were perhaps expecting and this second continued the trend. But, there’s still a rock band identifiable underneath the studio experimentation, at times backed by the brass players that form part of their performance. In concert, the electronics are replaced by an extensive line-up who present their take on the songs, not simply airings of the recordings. And you’re likely to see more dancing these days as the band have deliberately tried to move in the direction of making music that they like to hear and enjoy, rather than merely the music they like to make. This special yellow-themed date is held at the much-loved KSET venue where the band launched their first album and ticket numbers are strictly limited.