Star studded annual HIV awareness concert taking place over two nights

Over the last 11 years, Zagreb's annual Positive Concert has become one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the city's music calendar. Intended to raise awareness of HIV and related issues such as prevention and testing, they have previously welcomed headliners such as Dubioza Kolektiv, TBF, Laibach, Urban & 4, Let3, Stereo MCs, Pipschips&videoclips, The Stranglers and Brkovi.

The 2018 edition takes place over two nights, at the Dom Sportova stadium, with UK dark indie rock champions Editors, leading Croatian electropop duo Nipplepeople, Rijeka indie band Jonathan and Serbian singer Bojana Vunturišević playing on the Friday night. Saturday night's headliners are aimed more towards domestic music fans, with pop punk veterans Hladno Pivo, Zagreb's own Pipschips&videoclips, Dalmatian hinterland alternative rockers M.O.R.T. and Split-based electronic group Ischariotzcky