Contemporary pop classics reinterpreted in vintage styles

Pianist Scott Bradlee became a viral pop sensation after making a series of YouTube videos in which he and the band Postmodern Jukebox performed covers of 21st-century pop hits in various vintage, old-school styles. They transformed Miley Cyrus’s ‘We Can’t Stop’, playing it with a doo-wop style from the 1950s, and put a 1920s jazz twist on Macklemore’s ‘Thrift Shop’. They even turned the immensely popular Daft Punk track ‘Get Lucky’ into an Irish folk tune and played Ke$ha's 'Die Young' with a country twang. They visit Zagreb this December as part of their new, ‘Back in Black & White’ tour.