Postmodern Jukebox
Contemporary pop classics reinterpreted in vintage styles
Pianist Scott Bradlee became a viral pop sensation after making a series of YouTube videos in which he and the band Postmodern Jukebox performed covers of 21st-century pop hits in various vintage, old-school styles. They transformed Miley Cyrus’s ‘We Can’t Stop’, playing it with a doo-wop style from the 1950s, and put a 1920s jazz twist on Macklemore’s ‘Thrift Shop’. They even turned the immensely popular Daft Punk track ‘Get Lucky’ into an Irish folk tune and played Ke$ha's 'Die Young' with a country twang. They visit Zagreb this December as part of their new, ‘Back in Black & White’ tour.
|Venue name:
|Tvornica kulture
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Ljudevita Posavskog 1
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Caffe Bar 7am-11pm; Night Club 11pm-4am
|Transport:
|Tram 1, 17 to Šubićeva or Tram 5, 7 to Trg kralja Petra Krešimira IV
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/421064728368466
-
- Tvornica kulture 199 kuna