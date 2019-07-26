Project Vojarna
Two-day outdoor rave with international guest DJs
Dave Clarke and Monica Kruse.
This two-day open-air rave will host two internationally famous DJs, one headlining on each night, as well as local performers who so far still remain unannounced. The inspired rave location is a former army barracks, not far from Šibenik. UK techno and electro stalwart Dave Clarke plays on Friday, with German techno DJ/producer and record label owner Monika Kruse appearing on Saturday.
|Venue name:
|Former Barracks of Bribir's Knezes
|Address:
|
Šibenik
22000
|Event website:
|http://projectvojarna.com
- Former Barracks of Bribir's Knezes 120 kunas
