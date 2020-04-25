Prvi Maj Geri

Punk and metal festival celebrating May 1st

A punk and metal music festival bringing the top names of said genres in Croatia. Brkovi (pictured), Po Metra Crijeva and Antitodor appear at this instalment. There will be DJ accompaniment too and, as is typical on the much-loved first of May celebrations in Croatia, don't be surprised to find a barbeque being lit somewhere close by and the aromas of grilled meats to waft above the banging heads.