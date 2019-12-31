Pula New Year's Eve

Croatian rock legends Zabranjeno Pušenje play at The Forum

These days the Istrian city of Pula is known internationally for its music events, so it's no surprise to find this medium at the centre of their New Year celebrations. There will be free concerts held in at least two locations, with Croatian rock legends Zabranjeno Pušenje (pictured) being joined buy Le Monde at The Forum and Šajeta, who will play on Portarata.