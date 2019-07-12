Regius Festival

Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B Martinska , Sibenik Friday July 12 2019 - Saturday July 13 2019
Cold Snap, Stoka, Sajsi MC, Piknik Park (Linkin Park tribute band), Babilonska Rofellos and more.

Although moving away in it's ninth year near Šibenik, Regius continues it's well known promotion of alternative music from Croatia, nearby region and Europe. Celebrating freedom, tolerance and life joy, Martinska will shake in the rhytms of rap, ska, reggae, punk, dub, trance, dubstep, DnB and grime.   

Venue name: Martinska
Šibenik
22000
Event website: https://www.regius-festival.com
    • Martinska from 90 kunas
