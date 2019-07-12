Regius Festival

Cold Snap, Stoka, Sajsi MC, Piknik Park (Linkin Park tribute band), Babilonska Rofellos and more.

Although moving away in it's ninth year near Šibenik, Regius continues it's well known promotion of alternative music from Croatia, nearby region and Europe. Celebrating freedom, tolerance and life joy, Martinska will shake in the rhytms of rap, ska, reggae, punk, dub, trance, dubstep, DnB and grime.