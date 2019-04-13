Serbia's power blues-punk trio close the sixth Impulse Festival

Though they sing in Serbian, there's no missing the power, groove and emotional impact of Repetitor. Holding a hypnotizing and dangerous energy, their concerts have been enjoyed all across Europe. The music is raw and often aggressive, a back-to-basics rock n roll sound, distorted for the noise rock age. It has so far been heard across four albums. At times comparable to The White Stripes or The Black Keys, Repetitor nevertheless offer something wholly their own, capable of both Zeppelin-esque, monster heavy, blues riffs and mesmirising quiet sections that perhaps reference traditional Balkan musics. This date will serve as an explosive part of the finale of Rijeka's sixth Impulse Festival, which sees musical events occur all across the city from 4-13 April.