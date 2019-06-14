Half decade-old music festival held at the castle in Valpovo

Though Ferragosto Jam might be the most famous music festival in the easterly province of Slavonija, the five-year-old Reunited Festival is gaining quite the reputation, not least because of its site, the grounds of a grand Baroque castle in Valpovo. The whole event is grounded in independent and alternative culture, with DIY ethics and takes great inspiration from soundsystem culture. There are workshops and art events in the daytime and soundsystems pumping out reggae, hip hop, drum n' bass and other urban-style beats late into the evening, with free camping available to all for the duration of the festival.