Reunited Festival
Half decade-old music festival held at the castle in Valpovo
Though Ferragosto Jam might be the most famous music festival in the easterly province of Slavonija, the five-year-old Reunited Festival is gaining quite the reputation, not least because of its site, the grounds of a grand Baroque castle in Valpovo. The whole event is grounded in independent and alternative culture, with DIY ethics and takes great inspiration from soundsystem culture. There are workshops and art events in the daytime and soundsystems pumping out reggae, hip hop, drum n' bass and other urban-style beats late into the evening, with free camping available to all for the duration of the festival.
|Venue name:
|Prandau-Normann Castle
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Osječka 54
Valpovo
31550
|Opening hours:
|10am-noon Tues, Weds, Fri, 4pm-7pm Mon, Thurs, 3pm-6pm Sat
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/399547477275794/
- Prandau-Normann Castle 70 kuna advance, 80 kuna on the door, 50 kuna per day
