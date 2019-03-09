Richard Bona Group

Cameroonian Grammy Award-winning jazz bassist visits with his group

Award-winning bassist, songwriter, singer and band leader visits Zagreb with his jazz festival-headlining band. Born in Cameroon and a musician from a young age, Bona was well fluent in the traditional musics of his region before moving to Germany, then France and then to the USA. In New York he became involved in the city's elite jazz scene and went on to play for the likes of John Legend, Joe Zawinul, Larry Coryell, Michael and Randy Brecker, George Benson, Branford Marsalis, Chaka Khan and Bobby McFerrin. His appearance in Zagreb is the first concert of the year for the city's Musicology Barcaffe Sessions series.