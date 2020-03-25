Richie Ramone
Concert by the drummer of American rock n' roll-inspired punk legends The Ramones
Third drummer of the American rock n' roll-inspired punk legends The Ramones, Richie Ramone played on the band's 'Too Tough to Die' (1984), 'Animal Boy' (1986) and 'Halfway to Sanity' (1987) albums, played over 500 gigs with the band and, as a songwriter, added the classic and enduring 'Somebody Put Something in My Drink' to their catalogue.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/3141394382553802
|Venue name:
|Vintage Industrial Bar
|Address:
|
Savska cesta 160
Zagreb
|Transport:
|Trams 5, 14 and 17 to Prisavlje
Dates And Times
-
- Vintage Industrial Bar 60 kuna presale ticket; 80 kuna ticket at the door