Richie Ramone

Music, Punk and metal Vintage Industrial Bar , Zagreb Wednesday March 25 2020
Concert by the drummer of American rock n' roll-inspired punk legends The Ramones

Third drummer of the American rock n' roll-inspired punk legends The Ramones, Richie Ramone played on the band's 'Too Tough to Die' (1984), 'Animal Boy' (1986) and 'Halfway to Sanity' (1987) albums, played over 500 gigs with the band and, as a songwriter, added the classic and enduring 'Somebody Put Something in My Drink' to their catalogue.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/3141394382553802
Venue name: Vintage Industrial Bar
Address: Savska cesta 160
Zagreb

Transport: Trams 5, 14 and 17 to Prisavlje

Dates And Times