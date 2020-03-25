Concert by the drummer of American rock n' roll-inspired punk legends The Ramones

Third drummer of the American rock n' roll-inspired punk legends The Ramones, Richie Ramone played on the band's 'Too Tough to Die' (1984), 'Animal Boy' (1986) and 'Halfway to Sanity' (1987) albums, played over 500 gigs with the band and, as a songwriter, added the classic and enduring 'Somebody Put Something in My Drink' to their catalogue.