Rijeka, my city

Let 3
© Let 3

Free outdoor concert featuring some of the city's best-loved bands

A free outdoor Christmas concert undertaken by some of the best-loved bands of Rijeka - Let 3 (pictured), Ri-Val, who have reformed after a 22-year absence, Turisti, Nord and Gerila. The bands will play from 7pm until 11pm on a public square in the centre of the city, so there'll be plenty of time to walk around the Christmas markets and mingle alongside fellow music fans. A presentation of the 2020 European Capital of Culture year, the event will also serve as the debut for the video screening of new song 'Moj Grad (My City)'

