Rijeka New Year's Eve

Dubioza Kolektiv and Nina Badrić co-headline Rijeka's New Year

Welcoming in a New Year that will see the city of Rijeka act as European Capital of Culture, this port of diversity hosts one of the biggest NYE parties on the coast. Headlining musical acts will be Dubioza Kolektiv (pictured) and Nina Badrić. Formed in 2003 and hailing from Bosnia, Dubioza Kolektiv combine hip hop, dub, ska, reggae, rock, punk and electronic music influences which really come to life in the live arena. Singing in multiple tongues, the band have toured in many different countries where their explosive live show and warm interaction with audiences has broken through anything as trivial as language barriers. Nina Badrić is one of Croatia's most popular pop stars.