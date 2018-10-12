Classic rock songs of the last 50 years performed by the Zagreb Philharmonic

Fans who like listening to dramatic music but who aren't so keen on the work of classical composers may well enjoy this special one off concert. A crossover of rock music, classical and opera, Rock the Opera sees some of the most famous rock songs of the '70s, '80s and '90s played by the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra, with soloists from the world of opera providing the vocals. The often grandiose songs of the likes of Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, AC/DC, Queen, Led Zeppelin and U2 will be among the material covered, the large scale original works given an even bigger stage in their presentation by so many expert musicians. Friedemann Riehle conducts.