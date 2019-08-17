Rock'n'Valamar: Jonathan & Hladno Pivo
Time Out says
Dubrovnik's summer-long outdoor music programme welcomes two of Croatia's favourite rock bands
Dubrovnik has a rich, summer-long music programme, not least at this venue, where you can catch some of Croatia's most popular rock and pop bands dropping by. On this occasion, it's the turn of well established Croatian rockers Hladno Pivo. They appear alongside much younger band, Jonathan (pictured), from Rijeka, who will appeal more to visitors because they sing in English. They released their latest album 'To Hold' in 2018 and in the last year have undertaken a tour of the USA.
Details
|Address:
|
Vatroslava Lisinskog 60
Dubrovnik
20000
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/877061612639558
Dates And Times
-
- Solitudo Camping 80 kuna pre-sale ticket; 100 kuna ticket on the day of the concert