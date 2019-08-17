Rock'n'Valamar: Jonathan & Hladno Pivo

Dubrovnik's summer-long outdoor music programme welcomes two of Croatia's favourite rock bands

Dubrovnik has a rich, summer-long music programme, not least at this venue, where you can catch some of Croatia's most popular rock and pop bands dropping by. On this occasion, it's the turn of well established Croatian rockers Hladno Pivo. They appear alongside much younger band, Jonathan (pictured), from Rijeka, who will appeal more to visitors because they sing in English. They released their latest album 'To Hold' in 2018 and in the last year have undertaken a tour of the USA.