Rovinj New Year's Eve

Rovinj New Year's Eve
Rovinj's New Year's Eve programme features top Croatian pop star Gibonni as the headlining musical attraction and he will be performing from 11pm on Trg Maršala Tita. His performance will be interrupted by a grand firework display at the stroke of midnight and will continue once the explosions subside. Accompanying music will be provided by other live musicians and the square will have a gourmet offer from several Rovinj restaurants within the Rovinj Winter Delicacies Festival.

