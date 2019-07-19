S.A.R.S. Music and Beer Festival

Croatian rock, pop and hip hop fest in the Dalmatian hinterland

Three day festival, taking place in the evenings at the city of Sinj's old army barracks. Craft beer is at the top of the priorities, but each year the event also holds relatively intimate performances by some of Croatia's top rock, pop and hip hop artists. In 2019, guest performers particularly come from the top flight of local hip hop and include Edo Maajka, Vojko Vrućina, M.O.R.T. Atheist Rap, Dregermajster, Teški Osjećaji, Jufkamental, Seviter, Limbonaut and Tony Rose & The Band of Jakeys