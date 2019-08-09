Šakan Festival

Seaside festival of alternative but highly accessible rock and pop

Distinct and inspired curation mark this festival on the beautiful Makarska riviera. It's largely a celebration of top-flight homegrown musicians, such as Croatian alternative rock legends Goran Bare & Majke, Dalmatian rapper Vojko Vrućina and alternative Rijeka band Them Moose Rush, but there's nothing on this line-up that wouldn't entertain visitors, despite the language barrier. Perhaps best of all though is the headlining spot taken on one night by Jay Farrar. Co-founder in the late '80s of the highly influential alternative country band Uncle Tupelo (with Wilco's Jeff Tweedy and Mike Heidorn), Farrar went on to found another highly influential group, Son Volt, in 1994. The band has released ten albums, their latest 'Union' having arrived in early 2019. As a solo musician, Farrar has released two studio albums, two EPs, a documentary movie soundtrack and several live albums. A songwriter, guitarist, pianist, harmonicist and a vocalist, this is the first time this critically acclaimed, cult artist has visited Croatia. And what a setting in which to see him!