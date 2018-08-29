Opened a decade ago, Sax is one of the best spots in town to see live bands. Different nights of the week are devoted to different genres, with up-and-coming indie bands playing on Tuesdays, jazz, classic rock and dance-oriented DJs filling out the rest of the schedule. The stage is big and the venue is spacious and awash in orange with plenty of booths for the partied-out and also plenty of room for dancing. The crowd here is JJ Cale-mellow and half-litres of Tuborg are only 16kn. Sometimes free, sometimes 20kn or more on the door depending on who is playing.