Sea Star Festival

Umag's weekend music festival from the Exit crew

Amelie Lens, Umek, Farrago, Insolate, Vojko V, Kukus, Z++, Dubioza Kolektiv and many more.

A sister to the region's stalwart Exit in Serbia, Sea Star is billed as a festival where hedonism meets activism. It's part of Exit's so-called "Summer of Love" celebrating 63 years since the famous summer of 1967.