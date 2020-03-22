American alternative rock trio make a rare appearance

Preceding and informing grunge music, bands like Dinosaur Jr, Sonic Youth, Pavement and Butthole Surfers helped usher in a new wave of American guitar music in the early 1990s. Sebadoh's frontman, Lou Barlow, was bass player in Dinosaur Jr at the time but, with that trio's singer and guitarist being a prolific songwriter, Barlow felt an outside project was more appropriate for much of his own output. Assuming a similar lo-fi sound to Pavement and Guided by Voices, Sebadoh were born in 1989 and released seven albums of alternative rock sounds throughout the 90s, including many on the revered Sub Pop label. They disbanded around the turn of the millennium, but reconvened for live shows in 2007. Their return to studio recording took a while longer, but they released their first album in almost a decade and a half 'Defend Yourself' in 2013 and followed it with 'Act Surprised' in 2019.