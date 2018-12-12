Sfumato - album launch

Music, Funk, soul and disco Vinyl , Lower Town Wednesday December 12 2018
Sfumato - album launch
Instantly likeable Zagreb instrumental trio hold a launch for their debut album

Sfumato are a Zagreb based trio comprising guitarist Matko Bobić, bass player Viktor Slamnig and drummer Ivan Cimi Marinović. Each of them also plays outside of the group and Sfumato exist within the Zagreb-based Jeboton music collective. In comparison to other members of this collective, Sfumato are without doubt the most accessible to anyone who doesn't speak fluent Croatian, because they make instrumental music. Funk is the backbone of their sound, but there's a rock edge to the guitar particularly that prevents it veering off into noodley jazz funk territory. It's not perhaps complimentary to compare them to early Red Hot Chilli Peppers, but it's easy to do so. This performance will see the band play their 2018 debut album 'Walhali' in full

Venue name: Vinyl
Address: Bogovićeva 3
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Thur 7.30am-1am, Fri-Sat 7.30am-3am, Sun 10am-1am
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/326134758181109
    • Vinyl 20 kuna