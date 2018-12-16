UK punk veterans visit as part of Vintage Industrial Bar's birthday

Formed in 1975, Sham 69 were one of the most successful of UK punk bands, scoring more UK hit singles than eith The Clash or The Sex Pistols. Still lead by original members, singer Jimmy Pursey and guitarist David Parsons, expect the band to plough through hits like 'If The Kids Are United', 'Hurry Up Harry', 'Borstal Breakout' and 'Hersham Boys' on what will be the fifth and final day of celebrations for Vintage Industrial Bar's birthday.