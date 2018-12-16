Sham 69

Music, Punk and metal Vintage Industrial Bar , Zagreb Sunday December 16 2018
Sham 69
© Nick Evans

UK punk veterans visit as part of Vintage Industrial Bar's birthday

Formed in 1975, Sham 69 were one of the most successful of UK punk bands, scoring more UK hit singles than eith The Clash or The Sex Pistols. Still lead by original members, singer Jimmy Pursey and guitarist David Parsons, expect the band to plough through hits like 'If The Kids Are United', 'Hurry Up Harry', 'Borstal Breakout' and 'Hersham Boys' on what will be the fifth and final day of celebrations for Vintage Industrial Bar's birthday.

Venue name: Vintage Industrial Bar
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: Savska cesta 160
Zagreb

Opening hours: 10am-2am Mon-Thur; 10am-5am Fri-Sat, 10am-1am Sun
Transport: Trams 5, 14 and 17 to Prisavlje
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2199959766930059
Static map showing venue location
    • Vintage Industrial Bar 45/60 kuna