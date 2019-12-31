Šibenik New Year's Eve

Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B Various Venues in Šibenik , Sibenik Tuesday December 31 2019 Free
Šibenik New Year's Eve
© Stereo MCs

Time Out says

Stereo MCs, Neno Belan & Fiumens and Cubismo co-headline Šibenik's massive New Year's Eve

The seaside city of Šibenik go big this New Year's Eve with a major musical programme that features international headliners Stereo MC's (pictured) playing in front of St. Jakov's cathedral, Croatian rock n' roller Neno Belan performing with his band Fiumens, Latin and jazz-influenced band Cubismo playing on Robert Visiani perivoj and DJ Kristijan Molnar, who appears on Mala Loža.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/569150653859970
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various Venues in Šibenik
Address:
Šibenik
22000

Dates And Times

Similar events