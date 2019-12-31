Šibenik New Year's Eve

Stereo MCs, Neno Belan & Fiumens and Cubismo co-headline Šibenik's massive New Year's Eve

The seaside city of Šibenik go big this New Year's Eve with a major musical programme that features international headliners Stereo MC's (pictured) playing in front of St. Jakov's cathedral, Croatian rock n' roller Neno Belan performing with his band Fiumens, Latin and jazz-influenced band Cubismo playing on Robert Visiani perivoj and DJ Kristijan Molnar, who appears on Mala Loža.