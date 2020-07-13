Scottish rockers celebrate 40 years of hits

Best known for their timeless ’80s classics ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’, 'Alive and Kicking', 'Sanctify Yourself', 'Ghost Dancing', 'Belfast Child', 'Promised You a Miracle' and 'All the Things She Said', Simple Minds are also well regarded for their earlier, more new-wave sounds and for their energetic, stadium-filling live performances.