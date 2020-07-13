Simple Minds
Scottish rockers celebrate 40 years of hits
Best known for their timeless ’80s classics ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’, 'Alive and Kicking', 'Sanctify Yourself', 'Ghost Dancing', 'Belfast Child', 'Promised You a Miracle' and 'All the Things She Said', Simple Minds are also well regarded for their earlier, more new-wave sounds and for their energetic, stadium-filling live performances.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/188382072242103
|Venue name:
|ŠRC Šalata
|Address:
|
Schlosserove stube 2
Zagreb
Dates And Times
- ŠRC Šalata 220 kuna early bird ticket (until March 1); 240 kuna regular ticket; 270 kuna ticket on the concert day