Irish singer and her band play an intimate date

In a colourful career which has seen her several times embroiled in controversy and campaigning, if the dust ever truly settles, it will be for her music that Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor will be remembered. Her version of the Prince song 'Nothing Compares 2 U' is the definitive rendition and was a worldwide hit, topping the charts for weeks in the USA, UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and all over Europe in 1990. Following its release, in tandem with her solo career, O'Connor took part in several high-profile collaborations to produce work which was every bit the equal of her big hit, most notably with Peter Gabriel, Massive Attack, Jah Wobble, Terry Hall, Moby, Bomb The Bass, U2, The The and members of Pink Floyd. This visit to Zagreb is a rare occurrence, with only 1200 tickets on sale and could be considered a dress rehearsal for the substantial American tour she embarks on immediately afterwards.