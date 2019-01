Death metal titans founded by ex-Cannibal Corpse singer visit

Six Feet Under are one of America's longest-serving death metal bands, formed in Tampa, Florida, formed in 1993 by singer Chris Barnes, a former member of Cannibal Corpse. They have released twelve albums and established themselves as one of America's key acts within the field of death metal. The band now also feature founding Cannibal Corpse member Jack Owen on guitar.