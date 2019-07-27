Female-fronted, British heavy rock band return

Female-fronted, British heavy rock band Skunk Anansie were an ever-present fixture during the 1990s, releasing three albums, achieving several hit singles both in Europe and the UK and touring huge arenas either solo or in support to the likes of U2, Aerosmith, Lenny Kravitz, Rammstein and others. After the best part of a decade working outside the band on different projects, Skin and her bandmates reconvened in 2008 and have since produced three more albums. The band celebrate their 25th anniversary this year with the release of the new '25LIVE@25' album and with this European tour.