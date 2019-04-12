Fast-rising Manchester tech house duo make their debut

DJ and production duo Solardo are one of the latest exports from perhaps Europe's most music rich city, Manchester in the north of England. In less than half a decade they have gone from being hotly tipped favourites to festival headliners, thanks to their energetic sets and a reputation bolstered by releases on labels like Toolroom Records, Hot Creations, Green Velvet's Relief Records. Tracks like their 'Tribesmen' release have echoed across Europe, played by some of the biggest DJs on the scene. This will be their debut in Zagreb.