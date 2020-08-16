Renowned beach playground Zrće is home to Sonus Festival, a techno beat festival with a flaming line-up

999999999, Amelie Lens, Fisher, Luigi Madonna, Pan-Pot, Imogen, I Hate Models, Hot Since 82, Loco Dice and many more

Set around the beautiful but touristy Zrće beach on the isle of Pag, just off the west coast of Croatia, Sonus is a techno beat festival with a flaming hot line-up. One of the newest kids on the block as far as Croatia’s festival scene is concerned, Sonus has quickly earned its place on the calendar of any self-respecting bass-music buff, and this edition sees some of the world’s top tastemakers taking to it’s open-air stages, including Fisher, Loco Dice, Pan-Pot and Imogen. Sonus has become something of a blessing for local DJs, as the festival is one of the few to showcase Croatian DJs and homegrown talent.