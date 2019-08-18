Sonus Festival 2019

Zrće beach on island Pag is home to this famous techno and tech house festival with an international line-up

Set around the beautiful Zrće beach on the island of Pag, just off the west coast of Croatia, Sonus is a techno and tech house festival with a line-up of internationally recognised DJ talent. The festival has quickly earned its place as a serious contender on the calendar of must-visit Croatian festivals and this edition again sees some of the world’s top tastemakers taking to its open-air stages and boat parties, including Adriatique, Amelie Lens, Andrea Oliva, Apollonia, Ben Klock, Chris Liebing, Daniel Avery, Dax J, Henrik Schwarz (live), I Hate Models, Jamie Jones, Len Faki, Loco Dice, Maceo Plex, Marco Carola, Pan-Pot, Patrick Topping & Richy Ahmed, Ricardo Villalobos, Richie Hawtin, Rødhåd, Seth Troxler, Solomun, Sonja Moonear, Sven Väth and Tale Of Us. Sonus is also one of the few festivals to strongly showcase homegrown Croatian and regional DJ talent.