Spicy presents: Reblok & Peznt

Tech house finery

An evening of tech-house finery in one of Zagreb city centre's best clubs. Headliner is regional DJ star Reblok, who has released music on Hot Creations, Sola and Repopulate Mars and has previously supported international visitors such as Solardo, MK and Diplo. Support comes from Peznt, Mike&Me and Edvin. Far from a rave pit, Opera is a flashy place at which you can take a date and get dressed up in your nicest new clothes. The club is much-loved by its regulars.