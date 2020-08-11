Spinnin’ Sessions Festival Croatia

Music, Dance and electronic Tuesday August 11 2020 - Friday August 14 2020
Quintino
Showcase for one of the world's largest EDM labels, Spinnin' Records

Label showcase for one of the world's largest EDM labels, Spinnin' Records. The Dutch titans will be taking over two of the most popular open-air beach clubs on Zrce beach, Papaya club  and Aquarius club, with a line-up that includes Quintino, Marnik, Zonderling, Mr. Belt & Wezol, Lucas & Steve and more.

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/590031508470911
Venue name: Zrce Beach
Pag

Dates And Times