Spinnin’ Sessions Festival Croatia
Showcase for one of the world's largest EDM labels, Spinnin' Records
Label showcase for one of the world's largest EDM labels, Spinnin' Records. The Dutch titans will be taking over two of the most popular open-air beach clubs on Zrce beach, Papaya club and Aquarius club, with a line-up that includes Quintino, Marnik, Zonderling, Mr. Belt & Wezol, Lucas & Steve and more.
|https://www.facebook.com/events/590031508470911
|Zrce Beach
Pag
- Zrce Beach tickets from 236 kuna
