Music, Latin and world Filodrammatica Bookshop Café , Rijeka Saturday March 9 2019
Stephany Stefan album launch
Fascinating, multi-disciplined Rijeka artist celebrates her album release

Stephany Stefan is a Rijeka artist who operates within several different disciplines, inclkuding photography, theatre and dance. She is also the leader of a highly talented group of local musicians who assist her in expressing herself through song. Their music is an adventurous mix of jazz, funk and world music influences, all of which can be heard on her new album 'Iridescent'. This concert serves not only as her hometown album launch but also as the first episode in local promoters Distune's new Let's Talk About Music programme.

Venue name: Filodrammatica Bookshop Café
Contact:
Address: Korzo 28
Rijeka
51000
Opening hours: 7am-11pm daily
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1983799668589999
    • Filodrammatica Bookshop Café 30 kuna advance, 45 kuna on the door