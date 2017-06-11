Stereotip: Dixon

Saturday September 14 2019
Stereotip: Dixon
The seventh instalment of the Stereotip parties sees them up the game once more, this time taking to the tennis courts near Maksimir for a party which sees Innervisions boss Dixon (pictured) headline an all-star line-up. Expect the house music beats to extend throughout the day as this much-loved returnee again comes back to Zagreb, this time supported by the likes of Fort Romeau, Courtesy, Perel, Tijana T and New Jackson, with the latter performing live at the date.

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/504170523670321
Maksimir Tennis Centre
Ravnice V 10
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: 7am-11pm daily

