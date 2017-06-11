Stereotip: Dixon

Innervisions boss Dixon leads an all-star electronic DJ line-up

The seventh instalment of the Stereotip parties sees them up the game once more, this time taking to the tennis courts near Maksimir for a party which sees Innervisions boss Dixon (pictured) headline an all-star line-up. Expect the house music beats to extend throughout the day as this much-loved returnee again comes back to Zagreb, this time supported by the likes of Fort Romeau, Courtesy, Perel, Tijana T and New Jackson, with the latter performing live at the date.