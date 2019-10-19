Pivotal figure of the German house scene visits Šibenik

Dropping onto people's radar in the early '90s with his Raw Elements label and 'Da Minimal Funk' compilation, Steve Bug went from being a well-regarded contributor to the European house sound to become one of its chief tastemakers with the founding of his next label, Poker Flat Recordings. Its deep, minimal, techno-edged sound stood in stark contrast to the fuller, more pop-orientated electroclash of the day and a new legion of clubbers and DJs immediately latched onto the new movement which the label helped to found. Frequently referred to as tech house, it has been one of the defining sounds of European clubbing ever since, dominating in Germany and on Ibiza. Poker Flat Recordings continues to lead the field in this minimal tech house sound and Steve has since added new labels Dessous and Audiomatique to his list of achievements. A now very experienced DJ, he has produced mixes for Fabric, Cocoon and Fuse and his appearance in Šibenik follows a relatively recent and rapturously received set he played for Tanzen in Zagreb.