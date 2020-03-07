Suffocation, Belphegor & Hate

Three bands playing extreme metal

Extreme metal ffrom three longstanding giants of the genres involved. Suffocation (pictured) hail from Long Island, New York and have been playing death metal for 30 years. On this occasion they will play their hits and debut songs from the new album '… Of the Dark Light'. Formed in 1993, Belphegor are a controversial Austrian death / black metal band and Hate are a Polish black and death metal band who have just released their 11th album.