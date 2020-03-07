Suffocation, Belphegor & Hate

Music, Punk and metal Močvara , Zagreb Saturday March 7 2020
Suffocation
© Suffocation

Time Out says

Three bands playing extreme metal

Extreme metal ffrom three longstanding giants of the genres involved. Suffocation (pictured) hail from Long Island, New York and have been playing death metal for 30 years. On this occasion they will play their hits and debut songs from the new album '… Of the Dark Light'.  Formed in 1993, Belphegor are a controversial Austrian death / black metal band and  Hate are a Polish black and death metal band who have just released their 11th album.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2282202565405621
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Močvara
Address: Trnjanski nasip
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Lisinski

Dates And Times
    • Močvara 130 kuna early bird ticket until January 20; 150 kuna regular ticket; 180 kuna ticket on concert day