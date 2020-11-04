SuperUho presents: Caribou

Beloved electronic act return

Dan Snaith, the mastermind behind Caribou, plus the four members of his band return to Zagreb for the first time since their 2004 performance in KSET. During their time away, Caribou have become one of the leading live electronic acts on the circuit, headline material at some of the famous electronic festivals which take place on Croatia's coast. Still on the ascendance, hype for their arrival of brand new City Slang album 'Suddenly', released in February 2020, was very real. It saw Caribou maintain its juggling trick of ravey moments and unsettling electronic but with perhaps an edge back to the traditional songwriting the project has shown less recently during its ten album run.