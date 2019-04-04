Impossibly cool Secretly Canadian mainstays open Rijeka's Impulse Festival

Montreal band SUUNS are genuinely one of the most visually refined and audibly cool experimental pop bands of the moment. Their music combines electronica, krautrock, shoegaze and pop influences, which are presented in a fresh and audacious new light in the hands of this band. It's an impossibly cool sound and it's therefore little surprise to find them on one of the coolest record labels of the day, Secretly Canadian. The band have released one collaborative album with Jerusalem in My Heart and four of their own, all on Secretly Canadian, including 'Felt' which was released in 2018 and is supported by this tour. This date is not only the launch of the band's European tour, but also the official launch party of Rijeka's sixth Impulse Festival which sees musical events occur all across the city from 4-13 April.



SUUNS will play in Zagreb the following night