Talib Kweli

Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B Vintage Industrial Bar , Zagreb Monday December 9 2019
Talib Kweli
© Dorothy Hong

Time Out says

20 years into his career, legendary US rapper debuts in Croatia

His legend assured right back in 1999 when he teamed up with Mos Def to make the greatest rap duo album of the era, 'Mos Def and Talib Kweli are Black Star', Brookly MC Talib Kweli has since made ten further, full-length albums, two in collaboration with producer Hi-Tek. His latest was 2017's 'Radio Silence', the fifth for his own Javotti Media label. Respected throughout the industry, he has worked with hit producers like Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Just Blaze, J Dilla and Madlib. This visit to Zagreb will be his debut in Croatia.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/523539991705241
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Vintage Industrial Bar
Address: Savska cesta 160
Zagreb

Transport: Trams 5, 14 and 17 to Prisavlje

Dates And Times