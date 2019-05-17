Tanzen: Get Physical

Get Physical label showcase featuring 3 DJs from the defining German house brand

Continuing their love affair with the steely sounds of German house music, Tanzen hold a showcase night for one of the country's most important and defining labels of the last 15 years, Get Physical. Founded by M.A.N.D.Y. Djt and Booka Shade, the label has released music from the likes of Francesca Lombardo, Hot Since 82, Heidi, Francesco Tristano, DJ Pierre and Phuture. Representing the label at this party are Norwegian producer/DJ Djuma Soundsystem, Frankfurt DJ Roland Leesker of 'My Warehouse' fame and Zagreb's own Get Physical representative Andrea Ljekaj (pictured).