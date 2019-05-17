Tanzen: Get Physical
Get Physical label showcase featuring 3 DJs from the defining German house brand
Continuing their love affair with the steely sounds of German house music, Tanzen hold a showcase night for one of the country's most important and defining labels of the last 15 years, Get Physical. Founded by M.A.N.D.Y. Djt and Booka Shade, the label has released music from the likes of Francesca Lombardo, Hot Since 82, Heidi, Francesco Tristano, DJ Pierre and Phuture. Representing the label at this party are Norwegian producer/DJ Djuma Soundsystem, Frankfurt DJ Roland Leesker of 'My Warehouse' fame and Zagreb's own Get Physical representative Andrea Ljekaj (pictured).
Venue name:
|Aquarius
Contact:
Address:
|
Aleja Matije Ljubeka
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours:
|Mon-Thur 9am-11pm, Fri-Sat 9am-6am, Sun closed
Transport:
|Tram 17 to Horvati
-
- Aquarius 120 kuna advance, 150 kuna on the door