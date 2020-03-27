Tanzen: Jennifer Cardini

Jennifer Cardini
Great Parisian DJ plays techno, electro and more

The first Tanzen event of 2020 and, ajme meni, their guest DJ is not German! It's Jennifer Caldini, a French DJ some 15 years into her career, known for her residences at clubs in Paris, Cologne and worldwide. She's also known for her record labels, including electro imprint Correspondent, the more indie oriented Dischi Autunno and for her support of the LGBT-community. Her sets take in techno, electro, house and disco and she'll be playing for four hours on this trip to Zagreb. Oh, and she currently lives in Berlin. In Germany.

