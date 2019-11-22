Tanzen: Kompakt

Renowned German micro-house and minimal techno label Kompakt visit

Club collective Tanzen can usually be found holding monthly nights at the Aquarius club, on Jarun lake, where they have their love of the German house and techno scene taken to levels of near obsession. In the past 12 months, they've played host to Berlin's Wagergate club, leading label Get Physical, the amazing Roman Flügel, the Tiefschwarz duo and pivotal tech house player Steve Bug and also his label, Poker Flat Recordings. Things head off in a more minimal house and techno direction at this next session as renowned German label Kompakt visit, with Cologne producer Jonathan Kaspar, UK-based DIY electronics freak Rex The Dog (pictured above in the Kompakt store in Cologne) and fast-rising new Kompakt associate Ańii. The last Tanzen of 2019 will be on December 20 with former Trouw resident Patrice Baumel.