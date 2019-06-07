Tanzen: Kontrapunkt

Head-to-head between two Zagreb house music institutions

In the last six months or so, Tanzen have been bringing some of the best names from Germany's current tech house scene to their party by the shores of Lake Jarun in Zagreb. It's almost the end of their season and for this edition they've looked closer to home for their guest. Kontrapunkt is a Zagreb-based electronic music brand that used to run regular parties in this very venue, Aquarius. Main man of the brand Eddy Ramich (pictured) returns to the scene of the crime to represent it on an event which marks Kontrapunkt's 20th anniversary.