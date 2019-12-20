Tanzen: Patrice Baumel

Former resident DJ of Amsterdam's Trouw club visits

Club collective Tanzen can usually be found holding great monthly nights at the Aquarius club, on Jarun lake, where they have taken their love of the German house and techno scene to levels of near obsession. In the past 12 months, they've played host to Berlin's Watergate club, leading label Get Physical, the amazing Roman Flügel, the Tiefschwarz duo and pivotal tech-house player Steve Bug and also his label, Poker Flat Recordings. For several years recently, Amsterdam nightclub Trouw was regarded as one of the special places for international visitors to go clubbing. With a brilliant soundsystem, door policy, great guests and a special vibe, it was up there with the likes of Berghain / Panorama bar as places you simply must visit. Key to its success was its core music policy, dictated of course by its resident DJs, the most high profile of which was Patrice Baumel. Since Trouw's closure, unrestricted by his commitments to the club, Baumel has taken his sound across the globe and entertained discerning clubbers in every continent. Tanzen is naturally the best place to showcase his talents at what will be his debut in Zagreb.